Grab Coffee with a Cop on Oct. 8 – The Suburban Times

U.P. Police Chief Pat Burke, Community Outreach Officer Cory Shears and members of the U.P. Police team will once again host the annual Coffee with a Cop initiative on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 1-2 p.m. at NW Medical Arts at 5350 Orchard St. W., Suite 202. This is part of a national effort to bring police officers and the people they serve together over coffee to discuss public safety issues and learn more about each other.

Be sure to stop by and say hello. Ask questions, share concerns and get to know the public safety professionals in our community.