CPTC files application with Lakewood to build outside lab space for Electric Line Worker program – The Suburban Times

Project applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Planning and Public Works Department. The following is a description of the applications and the process for review. The applications and listed studies may be reviewed by contacting the Lead Planner assigned to the project or by visiting the online permit portal and searching for the associated application number.

APPLICATION NUMBER AND NAME: App # 891 / 12709 – CPTC Land Use Modification

APPLICANT: Clover Park Technical College (CPTC), C/O Chris Ridler, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. All comments and questions may be sent to the City of Lakewood contact listed below.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project includes constructing an outside lab space for a new Electric Line Worker program on an existing portion of the CPTC campus that is currently undeveloped. The applicant is proposing to place several practice utility poles at varying heights of 25, 45, and 55 feet tall on the site. The purpose of the proposal is to enable students to learn safety, rigging, pole climbing, and aerial procedures related to power transmission operations.

PROJECT LOCATION: 5214 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Unit 32, City of Lakewood, Washington (Tax Parcel 0220354092)

ZONING: Public / Institutional (PI)

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE:

July 8, 2024

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE:

July 10, 2024

PERMITS/REVIEW REQUESTED:

Land Use Modification

OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED:

Site development permit and Building permit.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 20, 2024 – October 4, 2024

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Planning and Public Works Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Please include the permit number in your comments. Comments must be received by October 4, 2024. Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the project determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code (LMC) 1.36. Pursuant to Lakewood Municipal Code Title 18A, a Land Use Modification Permit is a Type III permit which requires a public hearing before the Hearing Examiner.

Public Hearing Date: TBD

CONTACT INFORMATION:

City of Lakewood Planning and Public Works Department:

MillieAnne VanDevender, Senior Planner; mvandevender@ahbl.com; 509.380.5883

6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499