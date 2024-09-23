City’s Street Operations Crew Scheduled to Conduct Annual Snow and Ice Training Sept. 24, 25 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The City’s Street Operations crew is scheduled to conduct its annual snow and ice training from 7:30 AM – 4 PM on September 24 and 25. During this exercise, emergency snow vehicles will be dispatched along snow routes and around traffic. In a snowstorm event, the crew would plow and de-ice streets on a priority level starting with primary arterial streets, followed by secondary and auxiliary routes. The time required to clear these routes depends on snowstorm intensity and how much snow or ice accumulates. More information on winter preparedness, including a snow routes map, is available to the public at cityoftacoma.org/inclementweather.