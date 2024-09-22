Are You Eligible for Property Tax Exemptions? – The Suburban Times

If you or someone you know is over 61 years of age or a fully disabled veteran (80% VA) and has a gross household income at or below $64,000, make plans to attend a special informational seminar on property tax exemptions on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. in U.P.’s City Council Chambers ((3609 Market Place W., 3rd Floor).

Representatives of the Pierce County Assessor’s Office and South Sound Housing Affordability Partners will share important information on qualifying income categories (and the differences between taxable and non-taxable income), the impact of certain military benefits, allowable deductions, how to appeal denied applications and if death or retirement may affect eligibility.

In addition, there will also be information available on energy assistance and home repair programs as well as veterans’ services.

To ensure adequate seating, please be sure to RSVP to Mary Connolly or call her at 253.625.4153 if you plan to attend.