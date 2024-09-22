48th Annual Apple Squeeze, Sunday, October 6 in downtown Steilacoom – The Suburban Times

Apples are the main event at the Steilacoom Apple Squeeze. And the Squeeze is the place to indulge in various tastes of the apple.

The highlight is the press operation area with hand operated presses that will turn raw apples into unfiltered, naturally sweetened cider. Families can participate in the pressing of their own jug of cider to take home. Also featured will be apple fritters, caramel apples, and apple butter spread on bread. You can also buy jugs of already squeezed pasteurized cider from Lattins Country Cider Mill.

There will be apple pie and ice cream served in Town Hall with cinnamon sauce as a topper. A favorite is the cider float, a combination of ice cream and cider sipped through a straw. Cinnamon, cloves and allspice flavor the hot spiced cider that will be available.

While eating these goodies, take time to listen to the music of Kristi and Steve Nebel, residents of Tacoma. They are an Americana/ Bluegrass group with Country, Folk, and pop oriented acoustic music. Alternating and playing with them all day will be Dave Harmonson, Seattle singer and musician known for similar genres, on acoustic and electric guitar, pedal and non-pedal steel dobro.

There will be a street fair with quality crafts and food vendors, plus children’s activities organized by the Steilacoom High School Key Club. The Steilacoom Historical Museum will be open as well as the Nathaniel Orr Wagon Shop.

This family oriented event is Sunday, October 6 from 10 am-4 pm in downtown Steilacoom, the historic town on the Sound. The event also features a street fair and children’s activities. For more information go to the Association website at steilacoomhistorical.org call the museum at 253-584-4133.