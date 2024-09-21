Lakewood’s Hipkins Road reopens to traffic – The Suburban Times

The final paving of Hipkins Road was completed this week and the city’s contractor was scheduled to reopen the road to through traffic Friday evening (Sept. 20, 2024).

The city thanks the community and neighbors for their patience while this important road improvement project was completed. It was a disruption to many in our city who use this busy through street multiple times a day to go to and from work, the store and elsewhere in Lakewood.

While the road closure was lifted, the city’s contractor will remain on site during the work week to finish final work. This includes raising utility castings and doing general site restoration. This work will require daytime closures of Hipkins Road and Angle Lane while workers are on site. This is expected to be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., throughout the duration of the work. The road will reopen at the end of each shift and be open on weekends.

The only exception to this will be a road closure at night for final channelization (early- to mid-October, weather depending). More information about that closure will be shared closer to the work.