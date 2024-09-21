Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh Appointed by Governor Inslee to Serve on Citizens’ Committee on Pipeline Safety – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh was appointed by Governor Jay Inslee to serve on the Citizens’ Committee on Pipeline Safety, for a term ending July 31, 2027.

The Citizens’ Committee on Pipeline Safety advises Washington state agencies and other appropriate federal and local government agencies and officials on matters relating to hazardous liquid and gas pipeline safety, routing, construction, operation, and maintenance. It was established following the June 10, 1999 Olympic pipeline explosion in Whatcom Falls Park, located in Bellingham, Wash.

Council Member Rumbaugh represents District 2 in the City of Tacoma, which includes the Port of Tacoma and the commercial and residential areas surrounding it.

“I am honored that Governor Inslee appointed me to the Citizens’ Committee on Pipeline Safety,” said Council Member Rumbaugh. “Ensuring pipeline safety is critical to Tacoma. We are home to the Port of Tacoma, which is a tremendous resource and economic driver. I want to see business thrive in Tacoma, while also ensuring accountability and oversite for industries who operate with pipelines. Serving on this committee is where I need to be for the environment in Tacoma.”

The Citizens’ Committee on Pipeline Safety is comprised of nine voting members representing the public, including local government and elected officials. Four non-voting members represent owners and operators of hazardous liquid and gas pipelines.