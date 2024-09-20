¡vamos a celebrar! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bruce Dammeier, Executive.

Because Hispanic Heritage Month began this week I’ve asked Joy Sauer, the chair of the Juntos Employee Resource Group, to share with you a little bit of her personal story. I am sure, like me, you will be thankful she agreed.

Written by Joy Sauer, Civil Engineer 2, Planning and Public Works.

Joy Sauer.

As a granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, I share a common story with American-born children with Mexican heritage. We are seen as Mexican by non-Mexican people and not Mexican enough by family and friends who were born in Mexico. Ay ya yi! (pronounced ī-ya-yī) (This term is usually followed by a head shake and a sigh.)

Growing up in a Brown neighborhood in Southern California the idea of being “other” never occurred to me. My friends were predominantly Mexican, my classmates were predominantly Brown. The customers in the grocery store looked like me.

My parents spoke Spanish to me and allowed me to respond in English. As a result, I understand the spoken language but cannot speak it. The best I can do is Spanglish (Spanish words mixed in with A LOT of English words).

My parents taught me how to be respectful to everyone, especially the older generation. The front passenger seat in a car was always reserved for the oldest person in the group. We were taught that family looks out for one another. A strong work ethic was not so much talked about as it was modeled by both parents.

Hispanic Heritage Month is something new for me to celebrate. When my grandparents emigrated to the United States, they left much of their cultural celebrations behind to start a new way of life in this country.

Hispanic Heritage Month has been celebrated in the United States from September 15 to October 15tsince 1988 when President Ronald Reagan expanded the celebration to cover a 30-day period. If you’ve read the Our Family newsletter sent earlier this week you know that Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua share September 15 as the anniversary of their respective country’s independence. Mexico celebrates its independence on September 16 and Chile on September 18. On October 12, near the end of Hispanic Heritage month, Latin American countries throughout Central, North, and South America celebrate Dia De La Raza (“The Day of Race”) while others celebrate Columbus Day. These celebrations celebrate the encounter of Christopher Columbus with the Indigenous peoples of the Americas.

This year, Hispanic Heritage Month will be celebrated within Pierce County each week with Our Family newsletters highlighting Hispanic people, their cultures, and sharing of local events. Juntos (“together”) Employee Resource Group (ERG) will host an art exhibit at the County-City Building with art on loan from Mi Centro in Tacoma. Members of Juntos will also represent the County at Festival Herencia Latina, reflecting members of the community in which we serve.

Magdalena Gómez Cobián (maternal great-grandmother) circa 1896

To say that I am proud of my Mexican heritage is an understatement. I am acutely aware of the hardships and sacrifice of those that came before me. This month I will take the time to remember the older generation and express gratitude that I am privileged enough to sit in front of a computer and write about my family history from the comfort of my home.

Thank you for reading and being a part of Hispanic Heritage Month.