South Hill Pierce County Library closed Sept. 23-27 for door replacement – The Suburban Times

Please pardon the dust, noise and limited access to library services while the doors are replaced at the South Hill Pierce County Library. The South Hill Library will be closed Sept. 23-27.

Curbside service will be available:

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Please visit nearby Pierce County Library System locations for in-person library services during this time:

Graham Pierce County Library

9202 224th St. E. • 253-548-3322

Sumner Pierce County Library

1116 Fryar Ave. • 253-548-3306

While the South Hill Library is closed, the Library’s online services are always open at www.mypcls.org, featuring online e-books, audiobooks, videos and magazines, as well as other services and resources.