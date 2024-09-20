 Make Plans to Attend a Four Corners Open House – The Suburban Times

Make Plans to Attend a Four Corners Open House

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the public is invited to attend lunchtime and evening open houses at Tacoma Community College to learn more about the future of the Four Corners area at the intersection of South 19th and South Mildred streets. Get a glimpse of community feedback received to date and share additional input on how the area could look in 20 years.

The lunchtime open house will run from noon-1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. The evening session will be held from 6-8 p.m. and refreshments will be available. Both events will be held in TCC’s Opgaard Student Center (6501 19th St., Building 11).

Sound Transit plans to extend Tacoma Link light rail from the Hilltop and Dome districts to TCC as well as Sea-Tac International Airport, Seattle and points further north in King County.

If you were unable to do so earlier this summer, please take a few minutes to complete this 10-question survey about the area. To date, more than 500 community members have completed the questionnaire. The survey will close Sept. 26.

