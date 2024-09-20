 Come Learn More about the H-Barn Project within Fort Steilacoom Park at the “Harvest Hoedown” – The Suburban Times

Come Learn More about the H-Barn Project within Fort Steilacoom Park at the “Harvest Hoedown”

Submitted by Shelley Dahle.

Vision of the H-Barn within Fort Steilacoom Park.

LAKEWOOD – Join us Saturday, September 29, 4-7 pm at the historic H-Barn within Fort Steilacoom Park for a good Old fashioned “Harvest Hoedown.” Enjoy Live music and fun family activities while learning about the history and the huge effort underway to preserve and renovate the over 100 year old H-Barn.

Historic preservation of the H-Barn will honor the distinct historical function of the building, while being renovated into a modern multi-functional event space. What a gift to our community!

Click here to register for the Harvest Hoedown.

For more information visit the Partners for Parks website.

Partners for Parks looks forward to continuing our efforts to raise awareness and build support for the H-Barn Project at Fort Steilacoom Park.

