Celebrate Tacoma Arts and Culture in October – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – October 2024 marks the 23rd anniversary of Tacoma Arts Month, a community celebration of the arts that includes community-hosted arts and culture events, exhibits, and workshops for all ages taking place throughout the month. Programming includes music and dance performances, hands-on experiences, visual art exhibits, film screenings, literary readings, lectures, cultural events, and workshops. All events are open to the public, and many activities are free.

“Tacoma Arts Month is a great way to make connections and be positively involved in our community,” said Tacoma Arts Commission Chair Kenya Shakoor. “This celebration grows every year, and we’re excited to showcase the talent and creativity that make Tacoma such a special place!”

Tacoma Arts Month Signature Events

Kaleidoscope Opening Party

The community is invited to attend a free, family-friendly celebration on October 2 from 6:30 to 9 PM at STAR Center (3873 S. 66th St.), starting Tacoma Arts Month off with a kaleidoscope of live arts and cultural performances, including music performances by Tacomarama Community Street Band and Northwest Sinfonietta; dance performances by Guma’ Imahe and Barefoot Collective; visual art by Tacoma Photo Center, Vernon Ng, and artist in residence for Environmental Services, Teruko Nimura; arts-based activities with Remakery, Greentrike, and Toolbox Laboratories; STEAM-based activities with LeMay – America’s Car Museum and FABLAB Education; a tree ID exercise with Tacoma Tree Foundation; a craft station by Metro Arts Tacoma; and more. The event will include signature-crafted mocktails by Aafiya Lounge. There will also be free, limited quantities of the new poetry anthology “Voices of Tacoma: A Gathering of Poets” produced by Burl Battersby.



The event will include recognition of the Tacoma Arts Commission’s 2024 funding recipients and the AMOCAT Arts Award winners: Mattice Beauty Supply, Black Night Market, Lourdes Jackson, and Anida Yoeu Ali.



The event is presented by the Tacoma Arts Commission in partnership with Metro Parks Tacoma and hosted by STAR Center.



The community is invited inside the working studios of 108 local artists to learn about the artistic process, ask questions, and purchase one-of-a-kind creations. All studios will feature demonstrations or have hands-on activities for visitors. This free, family-friendly, self-guided tour will run from 11 AM to 5 PM on October 12 and 13, covering 68 locations around Tacoma.



Tacoma Studio Tour attendees are encouraged to pick up a Tacoma Studio Tour Passport and have it stamped at each studio location visited. Once at least seven stamps have been collected, the passport can be submitted for a chance to win one of several prize packages containing artwork handcrafted by a selection of artists on the tour.

A complete list of studio locations, an interactive map, and information about the Tacoma Studio Tour Passport is available at TacomaArtsMonth.org.

Information about Tacoma Arts Month events and programming is available at TacomaArtsMonth.org. Tacoma Arts Month’s media sponsors are KBTC, KNKX, Northwest Public Broadcasting, ParentMap, Preview, Showcase Magazine, South Sound Business, South Sound Magazine, and SouthSoundTalk.