Arrests made in August 26 homicide case – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sgt. Charles Porche, Lakewood Police Department.

Multiple weeks of arduous investigation led to the execution of a search/arrest warrant in the early morning hours on Thursday, 09.19.2024, in Arlington, WA. A father and son were arrested without incident, and numerous items of evidentiary value tying them to the scene were located. The two have been charged with Murder 1st, Attempted Murder x 3, and Drive by Shooting and were arraigned today (Friday, 09.20.2024). The investigation into the shooting continues, as cases are being developed on additional involved persons.

The two arrested subjects are identified as:

Julio C Lucas 07.03.1983

Matthew C Lucas 04.20.2001

The detectives and investigators, with support from other units, did an outstanding investigative job developing the case and making these arrests.

The Lakewood Police Department would like to extend a sincere thank you to our law enforcement partners from the following agencies that assisted in this process:

FBI-South Sound Gang Task Force

FBI-SWAT (Seattle Division)

North Sound Metro SWAT

Arlington PD

Everett PD

Woodinville PD (King County Sheriff’s Department)

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department

Snohomish County Violent Offenders Task Force

Original release:

On Sunday August 26 at 7:30pm, Lakewood Officers were dispatched to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of 82nd St S and 33rd Av S. Information received was that persons were exchanging gunfire, and it appeared that at least one person had been struck. Arriving officers located three victims of gunfire associated with a vehicle at the intersection. All three were transported to local hospitals. Two of these people received what were reported as non-life-threatening injuries. The third person (Hispanic male in his 30’s) was declared deceased after arriving at the hospital.

The vehicle that these three people were in remained at the scene. The other involved vehicle fled the area and has not been identified.

No motive for the shooting is currently known. Detectives are continuing the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no imminent danger to the general public.