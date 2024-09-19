House Unanimously Passes Strickland Military Life Insurance Bill – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Today (Sept. 17, 2024), the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the Fairness for Servicemembers and their Families Act of 2024, introduced by Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) and Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02). The legislation is bipartisan and bicameral and ensures life insurance packages for servicemembers and veterans account for changes in the economy.

“Our servicemembers put their lives on the line for their country, and we must secure the well-being of the families and loved ones in the event of a tragedy,” said Strickland. “The passage of this bill makes it clear that Congress continues to stand by our military families.”

Companion legislation was introduced in the Senate by Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Mike Braun (R-IN), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Angus King (I-ME), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), and Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

The bill improves the financial safety net for veterans, servicemembers, and their families by helping to ensure coverage amounts for the Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI) and the Veterans Group Life Insurance (VGLI) account for changes in economic trends.