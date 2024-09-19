Hearing: Proposed amendments to Lakewood’s Shoreline Master Program – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood and Washington Department of Ecology are seeking public comments on proposed 2024 locally-initiated amendments to the City’s shoreline master program (SMP).

In 2024, the City updated its Critical Areas Ordinance (CAO) to reflect the best available science (BAS) now available about how to protect fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas (FWHCAs) and to directly regulate critical areas not governed under the SMP.

Also in 2024, the City is conducting a locally-initiated SMP update to reflect the changes made to the CAO. The update is strictly limited and does not amend any other text of the SMP.

The joint local-state public comment period will run from September 18, 2024 through October 17, 2024 at 5pm. A joint local-state public hearing is set for October 2 at 6:30 pm in person at Lakewood City Hall or via ZOOM.

Send comments to Tiffany Speir at tspeir@cityoflakewood.us. Comments sent to the City will be forwarded to the Department of Ecology. Proposed amendments to the City SMP are available for review at https://cityoflakewood.us/smp/ and the Lakewood Planning & Public Works Department at 6000 Main St SW, Lakewood WA 98499.

HEARING DATE: October 2, 2024

TIME: 6:30 PM

PLACE: Lakewood City Hall or via ZOOM. Instructions on how to attend the hearing, testify and/or submit written comments will be published no later than September 27, 2024 at https://cityoflakewood.us/planning-commission/

For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir, Long Range & Strategic Planning Manager, City of Lakewood, at tspeir@cityoflakewood.us.