Tacoma Animal Shelter Urgently Seeks Pet Food Donations to Keep Up With Demand for Community Pantry – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County urgently needs dry dog food, dry cat food, and cat litter to restock its Pet Food & Supply Pantry due to the increased demand for support from pet owners in the community.

In 2023, the nonprofit animal shelter’s Pet Food & Supply Pantry distributed nearly 90,000 pounds of pet food to over 7,000 community pets in need. Since May, the shelter distributed over 10,00 pounds of pet food each month—putting the shelter on track to surpass 100,000 pounds of pet food distributed by the end of the year.

“The demand for our Pet Food & Supply Pantry emphasizes how the rising cost of living is impacting pet owners’ ability to provide for their beloved companions,” says Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “We are so much more than a shelter—we are a pet resource center, providing essential pet supplies to families facing tough times. But we can’t continue this work without our community’s support to keep our shelves stocked.”

Donate Dry Dog Food, Dry Cat Food, and/or Cat Litter: Donations of unopened and unexpired dry dog food, dry cat food, and/or cat litter can be dropped off at the shelter located at 2608 Center St. in Tacoma during operating hours, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Online Donations: To donate pet food and/or litter online, visit the shelter’s Amazon or Chewy wish lists to purchase and ship food and supplies to the shelter. For more information about donating items, visit the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/ways-to-give/donate-items.

Monetary Donations: Monetary donations can also be made and will go toward purchasing supplies for the shelter’s Pet Food & Supply Pantry and to support the ongoing needs of animals in the shelter and in the community. Monetary donations can be made through the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/donate.

The shelter’s Pet Food & Supply Pantry offers pet care essentials such as dry and wet food, litter, and hygiene products to community members who need help providing for their pets.

The Pet Food & Supply Pantry located inside the shelter at 2608 Center St. in Tacoma is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 12-4 p.m. For more information, please visit the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/services-resources/pet-food-pantry.