Steilacoom 5th St Waterway Work Party September 19 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

After a summer dormancy, we are back to volunteer work parties. This one focuses on restoration of the 5th St waterway by removal of reed canary grass. Reed canary grass is an invasive plant that is growing among native sedge in the 5th St waterway. It is easily recognizable by its long circular stem, height, and tuft of seeds at the top on many of the plants. Pulling them now will help reduce their population before the seeds are dispersed.

Future work parties:

Tuesday, 1 October, 9 – 11 AM, 5th St Waterway. Removal of reed canary grass and blackberry vines.

Sunday, 20 October, 9 – 11 AM, 5th St Waterway. Removal of blackberry vines in preparation for restoration.