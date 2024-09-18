 Local Resident Graduates From Pacific University – The Suburban Times

Local Resident Graduates From Pacific University

Alexandra Alfieri of Lakewood, Washington graduated in August 2024 from the College of Health Professions at Pacific University in Oregon with a Doctor of Audiology degree.

Celebrating 175 years of purpose, Pacific University is Washington County, Oregon’s only comprehensive university. With undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, health professions and optometry, Pacific inspires its 3,600 students to think, care, create, and pursue justice in the world. The No. 1 private research institution in the Northwest, Pacific serves its communities through campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, and Eugene; healthcare clinics throughout the Portland area and through 34,000 alumni pursuing lives of purpose globally.

