Tacoma Humane Society Teams Up With E9 Brewing Co. for ‘Make Hoppy Happen’ Beer Label Contest – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has partnered with E9 Brewing Co. for the second consecutive year to launch a unique brew and a photo contest that gives pet owners the opportunity to have their beloved pets featured on the brew’s label.

The ‘Make Hoppy Happen’ Beer Label Contest invites pet lovers to submit their pet’s photo for a chance to be featured on the label of E9 Brewing Co.’s limited release. Participants can enter with a donation of $25 and submit their pet’s picture by Sept. 30 at 12 p.m.

Members of the public can cast votes to support their favorite pet for a minimum $5 donation per vote.

The dog and cat with the most votes will be featured on E9’s ‘Make Hoppy Happen’ beer label and will receive a prize basket featuring a $50 gift card to E9 Brewing Co., a Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County t-shirt, and assorted pet supplies.

The runner-up dog and cat will receive a prize basket with a $25 E9 Brewing Co. gift card, a Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County t-shirt, and various pet supplies.

Donations from contest entries and votes benefit the thousands of lost, injured, and neglected pets the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County provides care for in the shelter and in the community each year.

For more information on how to submit a pet photo, cast a vote, and participate in the contest, visit www.gogophotocontest.com/tacomahumane.