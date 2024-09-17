 Springbrook Connections Needs Your Help! – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Springbrook Connections Needs Your Help!

· · Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

Springbrook Connection is one of the most important non-profits in Lakewood, who serve homeless and families in need. From their Springbrook office, they are serving this high needs community.

Right now they are struggling to stay open. There is no money to put on their Halloween event and no money for Christmas gifts.

Caring for Kids continues to help them as much as possible. So please reach out and help them!

You can contact Diane at carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777

Or Jesse Black, Executive Director, at 253-279-5637

Springbrook Connection Office
5155 Solberg Drive S.W. Suite A
Lakewood, WA 98499

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.