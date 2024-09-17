Springbrook Connections Needs Your Help! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

Springbrook Connection is one of the most important non-profits in Lakewood, who serve homeless and families in need. From their Springbrook office, they are serving this high needs community.

Right now they are struggling to stay open. There is no money to put on their Halloween event and no money for Christmas gifts.

Caring for Kids continues to help them as much as possible. So please reach out and help them!

You can contact Diane at carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777

Or Jesse Black, Executive Director, at 253-279-5637

Springbrook Connection Office

5155 Solberg Drive S.W. Suite A

Lakewood, WA 98499