Plan for daytime lane closures on westbound SR 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge Sept. 23-26 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Travelers who use the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge should plan for weekday lane closures.

8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, and Tuesday, Sept. 24

The two right lanes of westbound SR 16 will close approaching the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. The ramp from Jackson Avenue to westbound SR 16 will also close.

8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, and Thursday, Sept. 26

The two left lanes of westbound SR 16 will close approaching the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

The HOV lane will be open to all traffic during the closures.

The lane closures allow engineers from the Washington State Department of Transportation Bridge Preservation Office to complete an in-depth inspection. This routine inspection happens every other year and requires daylight hours to do safely.

During the inspection, maintenance crews will also make repairs to the 74-year-old westbound span. Additional work may be scheduled after the inspection is complete.

WSDOT needs help from travelers:

Add extra travel time to help prevent delays.

Carpool or telework if possible.

Consider postponing discretionary trips.

Travel early in the morning or later in the afternoon.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

Stay Calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on highways in Pierce County. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and travel center map.