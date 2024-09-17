 JBLM hosts its annual Career Summit Sept. 19 – The Suburban Times

JBLM hosts its annual Career Summit Sept. 19

Joint Base Lewis-McChord hosts its annual Career Summit Sept. 19 at Hangar 9 on McChord Field from1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Last year’s summit featured 200 employers that brought in 941 job seekers in attendance, with a hiring fair rate of 71 percent.

This year’s event features over 200 employers and an estimated 1,000 job seekers that include service members, veterans, military spouses and family members. The summit is designed to not only create hiring opportunities, but get insider tips from hiring managers, discover interview best practices and learn salary negotiation tips.

For more than a decade, Hiring our Heros has helped hundreds of thousands of transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouse find meaningful employment through comprehensive training and hiring events. For more information go to HiringOurHeroes.org/jblm.

Register now to connect with military-ready employers.

