 DuPont Youth Recreational Basketball – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

DuPont Youth Recreational Basketball

· · Leave a Comment ·

The City of Dupont Recreational Basketball League is a City-run recreational basketball program that allows boys and girls Kindergarten through 9th grade to progressively learn, develop, and play basketball in a fun & safe environment that promotes good sportsmanship among players, coaches, officials, and spectators.

Season goes from December 2024 to March, 2025.

Registration is open until October 18 until 3PM.

Read more about the season, practices, games, and rules by clicking here.

REGISTER FOR PROGRAM HERE

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College Fall 2024 Enrollment

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.