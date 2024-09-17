DuPont Youth Recreational Basketball – The Suburban Times

The City of Dupont Recreational Basketball League is a City-run recreational basketball program that allows boys and girls Kindergarten through 9th grade to progressively learn, develop, and play basketball in a fun & safe environment that promotes good sportsmanship among players, coaches, officials, and spectators.

Season goes from December 2024 to March, 2025.

Registration is open until October 18 until 3PM.

Read more about the season, practices, games, and rules by clicking here.

REGISTER FOR PROGRAM HERE