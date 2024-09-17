Auditions Announced for Dance Theatre Northwest’s Production of the Nutcracker – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sarah Witherup.

Calling all dancers! Dance Theatre Northwest (DTNW) is excited to announce auditions for its upcoming holiday production of The Nutcracker. This is your opportunity to showcase your talent and be part of a beloved seasonal tradition that captivates audiences every year. We are seeking dancers with classical training to fill various roles, including Company members, Youth performers, Adults, and Guest Artists. Select roles come with artist stipends and paid positions.

Audition Details:

Date: Saturday, October 5th

Location: 2811 Bridgeport Way West #24, University Place, WA 98466

Audition Times:

9:00-10:20 AM: Auditions for ages 11-17 (Adults interested in performing en pointe for the “Snow” scene should also attend.)

12:00-1:00 PM: Solo auditions for leading roles, including Arabian, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, and the Sugar Plum Fairy

1:10-2:20 PM: Auditions for Adult dancers interested in non-pointe roles

Important: Please arrive 20 minutes early to check in and warm up. Adult dancers interested in principal roles or becoming Company members are encouraged to attend in person. If you are unable to make it, please contact us to request an application and schedule an audition appointment.

Questions or to schedule an audition:

Call: (253) 565-5149

Email: info@DTNW.org

Professional dancers may schedule auditions by appointment, and video submissions are also accepted. Submit your video audition along with your resume to info@DTNW.org.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of a magical production!