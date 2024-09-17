2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – National Arts in Education Week – The Suburban Times

This week is National Arts in Education Week and we’re showing our CPSD pride by giving a #SuperSchoolShoutout to Thomas Middle School art teacher Margie Scala and Clover Park High School (CPHS) senior Lily Reyes.

Scala has taught art at Thomas since the school opened at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. “Middle school is an age where you can get a lot out of students and see so much growth when you incorporate their interests,” she said. “/I want them to know there is a future in art because so many different jobs use some form of creativity in their work.”

Scala teaches visual art in many different mediums but enjoys teaching her students to paint with watercolor the most. “From sixth to eighth grade I teach them basic skills all the way to advanced, proficient techniques,” she said. “Watercolor is a perfect medium to teach each skill level.”

As Scala and her students continue to grow in their artistic endeavors, Margie is also proud of the way she has connected with the Lakewood and JBLM communities. “I’ve worked with kids at the JBLM Teen Club because it’s important to teach kids that we’re all in this together.”

Lily is a dedicated art and drama student at CPHS who excels in drawing, acting, prop design, costume design, painting, sculpting and collage. “I really enjoy technical art and incorporating all my life experiences, interests and cultural influences into my style,” she said.

Last year, Lily won the state title of Overall Superior for costume design at the Washington State Thespys Showcase and her designs are featured in the 2024-25 CPSD calendar.

For many students like Lily, art is an essential part of their school life. “Art allows people to explore different sides of themselves and also understand different perspectives of others,” Lily said. “A lot of people underestimate the talent and skill it takes to be an artist or musician and create something that can live on for generations.”

Go Art students and staff!