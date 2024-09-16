 Take a Virtual Tour of ‘Dreamy English Gardens’ at Lakewold Gardens – The Suburban Times

Take a Virtual Tour of ‘Dreamy English Gardens’ at Lakewold Gardens

Submitted by Lakewold Gardens.

Dreamy English Gardens Presentation with Justin Henderson
Saturday, September 21 | 10 am

Meet Justin Henderson, Lakewold Gardens’ new executive director and lead horticulturist, as he takes you on a virtual tour of some of England’s most fabulous gardens. In this presentation, Justin will share stories and visuals from his visits to several UK gardens including Great Dixter, Sissinghurst, Barnsley House, Hidcote, and more.

Tickets are $25 | $15 for Lakewold members. Your ticket includes complimentary coffee, tea and dessert.
Tickets are available at lakewoldgardens.org or at the door (space available).

