Leadership Change at Tacoma Arts Live – The Suburban Times

TACOMA — David Fischer, the longtime CEO of Tacoma Arts Live, will be leaving the organization at the end of October, making way for new leadership to guide the organization as it continues to develop the Tacoma Armory as a hub for arts, culture and community, deliver critical education programs to school districts across our region, fuel the growth of our creative economy and entertain the South Sound.

“My feelings of gratitude toward this community, our donors, the board, and the staff are immeasurable,” Fischer said. “We have accomplished so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of our collective success. The pandemic and its lasting effects have been challenging, but together we are weathering this change with a positive mindset and innovative spirit.”

Fischer is handing over leadership of the organization to Katie Lappier and Joshua Knudson, who will jointly lead Tacoma Arts Live in fulfilling the mission to energize community through live performance.

Lappier has been producing dance and theatre, choreographing, performing, and teaching in Western Washington since 2005 and joined Tacoma Arts Live in 2007. Lappier has most recently served as the chief programs officer at Tacoma Arts Live, overseeing Theatre Northwest, the programming and presentation of incredible touring artists, and an Education Program that serves over 55,000 annually.

Knudson has a long history in Tacoma, serving for 13 years as vice chancellor for advancement at the University of Washington Tacoma. He joined Tacoma Arts Live in 2023 after 25 years in higher education. Since 2018 he has also worked creatively with Tacoma Arts Live as a director and actor.

“Tacoma Arts Live is incredibly grateful for David’s dedication and creativity during the 18 years he led the organization,” said Alison Beason, board president for Tacoma Arts Live. “During his tenure, David curated a wide variety of artists and speakers that delivered diverse audience experiences in the region. He and his team designed and grew what has become one of the largest arts education programs in the state, providing education services in social-emotional learning, civil rights, and a summer performing arts conservatory for youth.”

Fischer’s last day will be Oct. 31.

“I will take a short but much-needed intermission before accepting my next assignment,” Fischer said. “Much of my life has been spent in Tacoma, and I truly love this region and its people. I have a deep commitment to the Pacific Northwest, and that’s not changing. So, I look forward to seeing you at future Tacoma Arts Live events… as a patron!”

The Tacoma Arts Live 2024-2025 season is underway with more than 30 events and experiences, at Tacoma Armory and Tacoma City Theaters with more opportunities being added throughout the year. Some highlights this fall include Ben Folds: Paper Airplane Tour, Lemon Sessions: an experimental, immersive experience of visual, performance, musical, and interactive art, and Jake Shimabukuro’s Holidays in Hawai’i. For more information about Tacoma Arts Live, please visit www.tacomaartslive.org.