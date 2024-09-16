Lakewood students complete degrees at Wichita State University – The Suburban Times

Lakewood’s Emmalee A Buck is one of 493 students to graduate in summer 2024 from Wichita State University. Emmalee earned a Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude.

Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.

At the undergraduate level, there were 305 degrees and certificates conferred. At the graduate level, there were 219 degrees and certificates conferred.

And of those earning a bachelor’s degree, 55 were cum laude, 61 were magna cum laude, and 19 summa cum laude.

