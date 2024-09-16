 Lakewood Lions Paint Boys & Girls Club offices in Lakewood Branch – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Lions Paint Boys & Girls Club offices in Lakewood Branch

Submitted by Eric Warn, Lakewood First Lions.

On August 27, 2024, the Lakewood First Lions Club supported the Boys & Girls Club of Puget Sound by painting their Lakewood Branch’s workspace, called the Larry Saunders Office Suite. 

Saunders, who is deceased, was the Lakewood Police Chief, an Army veteran, a Lakewood First Lion, and Sally Saunder’s husband, who is currently an active Lion. 

The project was completed with eight Lions: Bob Allen, Charles Ames, Jessie Baird, Mike Brandstetter, Melissa Burke-Cain, Robin Ferguson, Jessie Garner, and Lisa Ikeda. The project was completed in three hours.

