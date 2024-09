By Tim Marsh, Lakes High Class of 1966

Lakewood has DeKoven Drive and DeKoven Cleaners, but the DeKoven name has an interesting history.

Learn about it through five advertisements and a story posted here:

Sept 11, 1903, TNT/Tacoma News Tribune – THE DeKOVEN SCHOOL FOR BOYS NEAR AMERICAN LAKE

Sept 1, 1904, Oregonian, Portland – DeKOVEN HALL

Aug. 7, 1914, Tacoma Daily Ledger – DeKOVEN: A HOME SCHOOL FOR FORTY BOYS

Aug 24, 1916, TNT/Tacoma News Tribune – DeKOVEN SCHOOL FOR BOYS