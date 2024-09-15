 Lakewood Chamber “Unmasks” Superheroes – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Chamber “Unmasks” Superheroes

The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce held their 52nd Annual Meeting & Installation Banquet on Thursday, September 12th at the Tacoma County and Golf Club. The theme of the event, “Unmasking our Superheroes” was a special celebration of Chamber Members who have gone “above and beyond” in their contributions to the Chamber, as well as to community.

Featured Sponsor of the event was Puget Sound Energy. Supporting Sponsors include : AA Meats, Lightcurve, Pierce Transit, Print NW, and Weinand & Associates.

The following Chamber Ambassadors were recognized for serving as the “marketing arm” of the Chamber:

  • Becky Newton, City of Lakewood
  • Deborah Leibel, HomeStreet Bank
  • Hailey Wheeler, Heritage Bank
  • Juanita Lanier, Juanita Lanier Insurance – State Farm
  • Sarah Bryant, Veterans Roofing

Special recognition went to Deborah Leibel, HomeStreet Bank, Ambassador of the Year.

The following Chamber Board Members were recognized for playing a crucial role in developing strategies that shape the Chamber’s programs, activities and legislative policy positions.

  • Tammy Faelnar, AA Meats – President
  • Hailey Wheeler, Heritage Bank – Treasurer
  • Trudy Cofchin, LeMay Family Collection – Secretary
  • Michael Cruz, Banner Bank
  • Mike Larson, Compass Real Estate (outgoing)
  • Tim Vatter, Lightcurve
  • Tod Wolf, robi’s Lakewood Camera + The Print Refinery (outgoing)

John Caulfield, City Manager for the City of Lakewood installed the 2024-25 Board of Directors:

  • Tammy Faelnar, AA Meats – Chair of the Board
  • Hailey Wheeler, Heritage Bank – Vice Chair
  • Michael Cruz, Banner Bank – Treasurer
  • Tim Vatter, Lightcurve – Secretary
  • Tommy Carson, America’s Credit Union
  • Trudy Cofchin, LeMay Family Collection – Secretary
  • Jose Gonzales, Veterans Roofing
  • Elwis Johnson, Johnson Wealth Advisors

The Chamber also recognized Members who were selected by their peers and industry professionals based on their outstanding merits in the Chamber and in the community. Superheroes of the Year are:

Retailer of the Year
Tacoma Trophy

Restaurant of the Year
The Adriatic at Oakbrook

Service Business of the Year
Ponders Pawnbrokers

Public Servant of the Year
Mary Moss

Employee of the Year
Sarah Bryant, Veterans Roofing

Entrepreneur of the Year
Jose Gonzales, Veterans Roofing

Business of the Year
AA Meats

Chamber President and CEO, Linda Smith, said to the gathering, “Over the years, we’ve faced highs and lows, but one thing remains constant — we never give up. Winners simply don’t. Our faith in each other and commitment to free enterprise is what has brought us this far. Our Members are the Chamber’s superpower.”

