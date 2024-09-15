Lakewood Chamber “Unmasks” Superheroes – The Suburban Times

The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce held their 52nd Annual Meeting & Installation Banquet on Thursday, September 12th at the Tacoma County and Golf Club. The theme of the event, “Unmasking our Superheroes” was a special celebration of Chamber Members who have gone “above and beyond” in their contributions to the Chamber, as well as to community.

Featured Sponsor of the event was Puget Sound Energy. Supporting Sponsors include : AA Meats, Lightcurve, Pierce Transit, Print NW, and Weinand & Associates.

The following Chamber Ambassadors were recognized for serving as the “marketing arm” of the Chamber:

Becky Newton, City of Lakewood

Deborah Leibel, HomeStreet Bank

Hailey Wheeler, Heritage Bank

Juanita Lanier, Juanita Lanier Insurance – State Farm

Sarah Bryant, Veterans Roofing

Special recognition went to Deborah Leibel, HomeStreet Bank, Ambassador of the Year.

The following Chamber Board Members were recognized for playing a crucial role in developing strategies that shape the Chamber’s programs, activities and legislative policy positions.

Tammy Faelnar, AA Meats – President

Hailey Wheeler, Heritage Bank – Treasurer

Trudy Cofchin, LeMay Family Collection – Secretary

Michael Cruz, Banner Bank

Mike Larson, Compass Real Estate (outgoing)

Tim Vatter, Lightcurve

Tod Wolf, robi’s Lakewood Camera + The Print Refinery (outgoing)

John Caulfield, City Manager for the City of Lakewood installed the 2024-25 Board of Directors:

Tammy Faelnar, AA Meats – Chair of the Board

Hailey Wheeler, Heritage Bank – Vice Chair

Michael Cruz, Banner Bank – Treasurer

Tim Vatter, Lightcurve – Secretary

Tommy Carson, America’s Credit Union

Trudy Cofchin, LeMay Family Collection – Secretary

Jose Gonzales, Veterans Roofing

Elwis Johnson, Johnson Wealth Advisors

The Chamber also recognized Members who were selected by their peers and industry professionals based on their outstanding merits in the Chamber and in the community. Superheroes of the Year are:

Retailer of the Year

Tacoma Trophy

Restaurant of the Year

The Adriatic at Oakbrook

Service Business of the Year

Ponders Pawnbrokers

Public Servant of the Year

Mary Moss

Employee of the Year

Sarah Bryant, Veterans Roofing

Entrepreneur of the Year

Jose Gonzales, Veterans Roofing

Business of the Year

AA Meats

Chamber President and CEO, Linda Smith, said to the gathering, “Over the years, we’ve faced highs and lows, but one thing remains constant — we never give up. Winners simply don’t. Our faith in each other and commitment to free enterprise is what has brought us this far. Our Members are the Chamber’s superpower.”