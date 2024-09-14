 TNT: After more than two years and $9.5 million, new Pierce County library opens this weekTNT: – The Suburban Times

Via Tacoma News Tribune: On Thursday, the Pierce County Library System opened a new interim Lakewood library on the corner of Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest and Alfaretta Street Southwest. It will be open seven days a week. Read more at The News Tribune website.

