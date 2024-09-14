Public open house at Pierce County Emergency Management features fire demonstration and K-9 search dogs – The Suburban Times

The community is invited to explore and learn about Pierce County Department of Emergency Management (PCDEM) on Sept. 28.

The open house is from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the department’s headquarters – 2501 S. 35th Street, Suite D, Tacoma, 98409.

Attendees can:

Discover how PCDEM serves the community by supporting partners including law enforcement, fire departments, cities, towns and school districts.

Learn about fire safety at noon from the county’s fire marshal during a live burn demonstration.

Explore fire investigator rigs and other equipment used during emergency response.

Watch search and rescue K-9s find people and hear from their handlers how they are trained.

Play a game simulating rebuilding their home after a disaster – think Monopoly.

See a Stop the Bleed demonstration.

Tour the facilities including the Emergency Operations Center.

Enjoy light refreshments.

There is much more happening at the open house. We’ll see you there!

Parking

Visitors to the open house can park at the Pierce County Annex – 2401 S 35th St, Tacoma, 98409 – across the parking lot from PCDEM.

About Pierce County Department of Emergency Management

Pierce County Department of Emergency Management is nationally accredited and one of the largest county emergency management departments in the country. PCDEM has responded to many local emergencies including flooding, landslides, wildfires, extreme weather and COVID-19. The department is also the home of Washington Task Force 1, the state’s only FEMA Urban Search and Rescue team. The team – more than 75 people and K-9s – was deployed in August 2023 to Maui after the devastating urban fires.