Hearing: Fircrest Comprehensive Plan/Draft 2024 Comprehensive Plan – The Suburban Times

The Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on October 8, 2024, commencing at 7:15 P.M. or soon thereafter, to accept public comments on amendments to the Comprehensive Plan/Draft 2024 Comprehensive Plan.

Individuals who desire special accommodations should contact the Fircrest City Clerk at least 48 business hours prior to this meeting either by email (aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net) or call 253.564.8901. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; fax: 253.883-3835 Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at (253) 564-8901 for more information.

