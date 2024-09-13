Submitted by Deryl McCarty, Puyallup (South Hill).

For millions of patients in Washington and nationwide, civilian and military, the lack of access and rising out-of-pocket expenses associated with prescription medication costs are becoming an increasing threat to their, no, our health. And the potential end strength reductions, because there are fewer recruits, will pressure Congress to reduce bases and thus medical facilities.

As one of those patients, I believe the best way lawmakers can help address the rising out-of-pocket concerns is by passing bipartisan reforms to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) operations and the range of unfair policies they use to profit while millions of Americans suffer needlessly. That’s why I couldn’t be more thrilled that lawmakers in the House Committee on Accountability and Oversight held another in a series of hearings to discuss the dire need for PBM reform.

After reviewing this issue thoroughly, committee members should rally support for reform like the Delinking Revenue from Unfair Gouging (DRUG) Act, which, among many other reforms, would help separate PBM profits from the list price of medications. This longstanding policy has done nothing but incentivize PBMs to steer patients toward higher-cost medications, even in situations when alternatives could work just as well.

Patients shouldn’t have to pay higher prices so that PBMs can stay as profitable as possible. Congress should pass the DRUG Act this year to help prevent that from happening any longer.