Volunteers needed: Waughop Lake shoreline maintenance – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood is partnering with Pierce Conservation District to host monthly volunteer work parties to help remove invasive species from around Waughop Lake in Fort Steilacoom Park.

The work parties will typically be held the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. View the event on the PCD website calendar.

The first work party is Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. Volunteers can expect to help care for existing plants and remove invasive species such as Himalayan blackberry, English ivy and thistle. This work supports water quality, our local wildlife, and pollinators. Exact meeting location will be provided after signing up..

Sign up online here.

What will volunteers be doing at the event?

While the exact tasks at hand vary, Pierce Conservation District projects focus on improving the open spaces, forests, and parks in local cities. Healthy ecosystems and thriving forests are vital to our community because they absorb and naturally filter rain water, produce clean oxygen, provide living spaces for wildlife, and create a place for people to connect with the outdoors.

In order to create healthy forests and riparian zones, the work can include:

Caring for existing plantings

Removing invasive species such as: English ivy Himalayan blackberry



For your safety and comfort please bring:

Clothing that can get dirty

Long pants and sleeves

Sturdy shoes (closed toed shoes required, no sandals or flats)

Rain gear and warm layers (the event will happen rain or shine)

Full water bottle!

Youth Policy

Youth under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Questions? Reach out to Bryan Mohlman with Pierce Conservation district by email or call 253-225-9162.