The MolinaCares Accord Donates $50,000 in Support of Construction of a New Children’s Hospital – The Suburban Times

The MolinaCares Accord Donates $50,000 in Support of Construction of a New Children’s Hospital

Submitted by Molina Healthcare, Inc.

TACOMA – The MolinaCares Accord (“MolinaCares”), in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Washington (“Molina”), recently presented $50,000 to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in support of construction of a new 82-bed pediatric hospital.

“Molina is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of communities throughout Washington state, including our most vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Jay Fathi, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Washington. “Our support for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital will help ensure local children have access to the critical services they need.”

Funds will support the expansion of the Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital campus, set to open in 2026. The state-of-the-art facility will include a dedicated pediatric surgical center, family-friendly suites, and walk-in behavioral health services. By offering specialized surgical programs in a new, purpose-built space, the project will improve access to care and address the current limitations of shared facilities within Tacoma General Hospital.

“We are grateful for this generous grant and the difference it will make in our community as we build our new children’s hospital campus,” said Jeff Poltawsky, president and market leader of Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network. “Through funding from valued partners like MolinaCares, Mary Bridge Children’s is able to deliver on our mission of partnering for healing and a healthy future for all kids.”

