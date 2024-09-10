Tacoma Arts Live Welcomes Ben Folds in Concert – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA — Emmy-nominated, multi-platinum selling music artist Ben Folds will bring his Paper Airplane Request Tour to the Pantages Theatre on Sunday, September 28, at 3:00pm, with special guest Lindsey Kraft. Tacoma Arts Live is proud to welcome the singer-songwriter who has also released work with Ben Folds Five, and will be sharing songs that span his three decade career. Fans during the show will be invited to launch their song requests to the stage via paper airplanes.

Ben Folds has toured as a pop artist, both solo and with Ben Folds Five, while also performing with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras. He has created an enormous body of genre-bending music and is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation. He is a New York Times Best Selling author and podcast host, and a composer for film, tv and theatre. He has guest starred in numerous films and television shows and is in his seventh year serving as the Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, DC.

Opener Lindsey Kraft is a multi-faceted artist – actress, singer, and composer. She has appeared in “Grace and Frankie” and “Obliterated” on Netflix, and HBO’s “Getting On,”, and will be performing her unique brand of theatrical pop songs including from her one-woman musical, love, me. In 2023, DC Music Review recently shared that the audience was “treated and transfixed” by her performance opening for Ben Folds at the Kennedy Center.

Tickets for the concert range from $39-$112 and are available now at tacomaartslive.org. Don’t miss your opportunity to see one of music’s greatest performers at the top of his game.