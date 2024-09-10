Steilacoom’s Public Works Phone System is down – The Suburban Times

The Town of Steilacoom Public Works facility phone system failed. Short- and long-term solutions are underway, however, in the interim, if you need to talk to someone at Public Works between 8 AM and 2 PM, please call 253.327.3484. You will need to leave a message and that individual will call you back.

If you have a life safety emergency or are in eminent danger, please call 911.

If there is a utility emergency after 4 PM, please contact our after-hours number at 253.620.4123. Please use this number only for true emergencies.

Thank you for your patience.