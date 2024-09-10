Pierce Transit Invites Public Engagement on Long Range Plan – The Suburban Times

Over the next 20 years, Pierce County’s population will grow, new technologies will change how and why people travel, and the funding to deliver robust transit service will continue to be a challenge. To address and prepare for all of these changes, Pierce Transit is drafting its Long Range Plan called Destination 2045. The public is invited to give input at various stages of creating, drafting and finalizing the Plan.

On September 14, Pierce Transit kicks off the second phase of public involvement for the Plan with several virtual and in-person opportunities to engage. Members of the public are encouraged to let the agency know about their 20-year vision for transit in Pierce County.

Opportunities are as follows:

In-person Open House, Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Campfire Coffee, 1554 Market St #101, Tacoma, WA 98402

In-person Open House, Monday, Sept. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pierce Transit’s Training Center, 3720 96th St SW, Lake-wood, WA 98499

Virtual Town Hall, Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (find meeting details and link on website listed below)

In-person Open House, Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Puyallup Public Library, 324 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371

Online Self-Guided Open House available until Sept. 21 on website listed below

For more information about Destination 2045 and Pierce Transit’s LRP process, please visit PierceTransit.org/LongRangePlans.