 Lakewood Playhouse launches podcast – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Playhouse launches podcast

· · Leave a Comment ·

The Lakewood Playhouse has launched a podcast. It will be hosted by Board President, Chris Blount. Episode 1 is titled, Godspell In Rehearsals.

Find out about the audition and rehearsal processes for the opening production in our 86th Season, Godspell.  Contributors include Joseph C. Walsh, the Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director and Director of Godspell, and cast members Mykahla George, Brookelyne Peterson, Austin Barnett and Adrian Roberto.

Each episode will focus on a different production or activity at the Playhouse, with contributions from members of our staff, casts, and creative teams. Click here to listen to the Lakewood Playhouse Podcast.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College Fall 2024 Enrollment

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.