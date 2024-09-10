Lakewood Playhouse launches podcast – The Suburban Times

The Lakewood Playhouse has launched a podcast. It will be hosted by Board President, Chris Blount. Episode 1 is titled, Godspell In Rehearsals.

Find out about the audition and rehearsal processes for the opening production in our 86th Season, Godspell. Contributors include Joseph C. Walsh, the Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director and Director of Godspell, and cast members Mykahla George, Brookelyne Peterson, Austin Barnett and Adrian Roberto.

Each episode will focus on a different production or activity at the Playhouse, with contributions from members of our staff, casts, and creative teams. Click here to listen to the Lakewood Playhouse Podcast.