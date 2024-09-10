 Friends of Steilacoom Library Fall Book Sale – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Friends of Steilacoom Library Fall Book Sale

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by John Ufford.

The Friends of Steilacoom Library Fall Book Sale is Friday, October 25 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Saturday, October 26 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St. This is a great time to start Christmas shopping as we have gently used books and puzzles for a great deal.

If you have gently used books from friends, neighbors and family for donation, please come to the Steilacoom Library Meeting Room, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd Wednesday September 18, 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Saturday Sept 28, 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm and Thursday October 10, 11:00 to 1:00 pm. Please no text books, management guides, dictionaries, encyclopedias or books in poor conditions. Check the Friends of Steilacoom Library Book Sale case in the Library for examples of what we have for sale. For further details or questions contact John Ufford at jlaufford@msn.com.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College Fall 2024 Enrollment

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.