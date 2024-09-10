Friends of Steilacoom Library Fall Book Sale – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Ufford.

The Friends of Steilacoom Library Fall Book Sale is Friday, October 25 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Saturday, October 26 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St. This is a great time to start Christmas shopping as we have gently used books and puzzles for a great deal.

If you have gently used books from friends, neighbors and family for donation, please come to the Steilacoom Library Meeting Room, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd Wednesday September 18, 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Saturday Sept 28, 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm and Thursday October 10, 11:00 to 1:00 pm. Please no text books, management guides, dictionaries, encyclopedias or books in poor conditions. Check the Friends of Steilacoom Library Book Sale case in the Library for examples of what we have for sale. For further details or questions contact John Ufford at jlaufford@msn.com.