Work Scheduled on Southbound Lanes of I-705 Sept. 11-13 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – City crews will be removing and replacing the two southbound lanes of I-705 beneath Firefighter’s Park with hot mix asphalt. The southbound on-ramps to I-705 at Schuster Parkway and Stadium Way are scheduled to close from 8 AM on September 11 through 7 PM on September 13. Public notice boards have been in place since August 30, and detours will be in place from September 11 – September 13. This work is weather-dependent, and timing may be subject to change. Community members with questions about this project can call Derrick Wells at (253) 591-5495.
DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.
Reader Interactions
Share this story
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply