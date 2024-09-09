Work Scheduled on Southbound Lanes of I-705 Sept. 11-13 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – City crews will be removing and replacing the two southbound lanes of I-705 beneath Firefighter’s Park with hot mix asphalt. The southbound on-ramps to I-705 at Schuster Parkway and Stadium Way are scheduled to close from 8 AM on September 11 through 7 PM on September 13. Public notice boards have been in place since August 30, and detours will be in place from September 11 – September 13. This work is weather-dependent, and timing may be subject to change. Community members with questions about this project can call Derrick Wells at (253) 591-5495.