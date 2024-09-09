 Work Scheduled on Southbound Lanes of I-705 Sept. 11-13 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Work Scheduled on Southbound Lanes of I-705 Sept. 11-13

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. – City crews will be removing and replacing the two southbound lanes of I-705 beneath Firefighter’s Park with hot mix asphalt. The southbound on-ramps to I-705 at Schuster Parkway and Stadium Way are scheduled to close from 8 AM on September 11 through 7 PM on September 13. Public notice boards have been in place since August 30, and detours will be in place from September 11 – September 13. This work is weather-dependent, and timing may be subject to change. Community members with questions about this project can call Derrick Wells at (253) 591-5495.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.