Social Security Administration Digitizes or Removes Signature Requirements for Many Forms – The Suburban Times

Today, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced progress this year to reduce customer burden by transitioning wet (physical) signature requirements to digital signatures for over 30 forms as well as removing the signature requirements altogether for 13 forms. These actions simplify application processes for people, including removing a potential reason for claims to be sent back or denied.

“Across forms that Americans use most often, we’re eliminating as many pain points as possible, from helping people sign at the click of a button to reducing the need to drive or mail something in whenever possible,” said Martin O’Malley, Commissioner of Social Security. “This means faster and more error-free processing and better service for our customers, who deserve a government that meets their needs efficiently and effectively.”

As a result of this work, SSA will now allow an electronic signature rather than a wet signature for more than 30 forms, which make up 90% of the most commonly used forms by SSA customers in local field offices. Collectively, these forms represent about 14 million signed forms submitted annually.

Furthermore, also this year, SSA has removed the signature requirement entirely for 13 of its most commonly used forms totaling about 1 million submissions in volume annually. This includes removing the signature requirement for the Medical Source Opinion of Patient’s Capability to Manage Benefits (Form SSA-787, which has a total annual volume of 768,000), the Letter to Employer Requesting Wage Information (Form SSA-L4201, which has an annual volume of 133,000), and Request for Reconsideration/Disability Cessation Right to Appear (Form SSA-789, which has an annual volume of 49,000). Customers may also upload many of the 13 forms online, further reducing the burden felt by customers.

To build on this progress, SSA is considering removal of signature requirements on other forms that would ease requirements on about 1 million additional transactions.

Social Security works to pay the right people at the right time in the correct amount. These efforts ensure we maintain strong anti-fraud protections while removing onerous requirements that are not serving their intended purposes.

These efforts also complement other initiatives to modernize and streamline operations. The agency is expanding paperless communication options for the millions of my Social Security users so they can see their online Social Security Statement, track the status of their claims, and calculate potential retirement benefits. Notices from across 60 categories are now provided through my Social Securityfor easy online access by customers, including the Cost-of-Living Adjustment, their SSA-1099, Benefit Rate Increases, Appointment Confirmations, and more.

New my Social Security account holders can choose online-only communications with one click, and others are encouraged to transition for an enhanced experience.

Social Security is undertaking this work in alignment with the Executive Order on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government (E.O. 14058), the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) guidance Delivering a Digital-First Public Experience (M-23-22), and OMB guidance Improving Access to Public Benefits Programs Through the Paperwork Reduction Act (M-22-10).

To hear directly from Commissioner O’Malley and learn more about the efforts to remove wet signature requirements, visit the agency’s YouTube page.

For more information on online services visit Online Services | SSA. To create a my Social Security account, please visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount.