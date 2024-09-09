 Letter: Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council Updates – The Suburban Times

Letter: Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council Updates

Submitted by Rikki McGee.

The Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council looks forward to the rain that will surely come as the weather cools and days shorten. However, many parts of the watershed struggle to recover from low rain years and diverted water. For the past five years, parts of Clover Creek have run dry, adding to the stressors and pressures for clean and plentiful water. Urbanization has positive and negative impacts on water quality and quantity, as noted in our 2024 blog series on urbanization. This month, we offer thoughts about seasonal changes that reveal watershed realities; see https://cloverchamberscreekwatershedcouncil.blog/2024/09/06/urbanization-seasonal-changes-and-water-stressors/

Monthly Meetings Resume. After our summer break, the Chambers Clover Watershed Council will resume regular meetings on the 3rd Wednesday of the month. Join us virtually Wednesday, September 18th, from 3:30-5:30 PM at https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92220111874

Save the Date for The CCWC’s 8th annual Watershed Issues Forum: Wednesday, November 20, 2024. This free forum will feature guest speakers on Urbanization within the Chambers Clover Watershed. Exploring pressures for, challenges associated with, and strategies to mitigate the impacts of urbanization on the watershed past, present, and future. Time and location details are coming soon!

