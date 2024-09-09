Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library to open Thursday, Sept. 12 – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Library System welcomes residents to the interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, starting Thursday, Sept. 12. Seven days a week, the new library, located at 10202 Gravelly Lake Dr. S.W., will offer full services, as a library and a center for all ages to learn and enjoy.

“Libraries are a destination for children and families to grow and nurture their love of reading, with literacy rich activities, as well as offering welcoming places for diverse communities to connect and the Lakewood Library will definitely bring those needed services,” said Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “The community has been far too long without a library. We acknowledge it has been a long haul to open the interim library and thank the community for their patience and support.”

The 7,500 square foot library will provide learning resources and classes for all ages; deliver books, materials, and events for enjoyment; and offer community meeting spaces to gather. Overall, people may:

Choose from 20,000 copies of books, movies and magazines or place a hold on any of the more than 600,000 books and movies in the Library System and pick it up at Lakewood Library.

Enjoy classes and events for all ages.

Conduct research, do homework or just have fun on one of the dozens of computers.

Reserve space for meetings and connecting in the community meeting room.

Community members may recognize some parts in the new building from the previous library on Wildaire Road S.W. The Library System was committed to retaining furniture, books and other furnishings from the previous Lakewood Library. Workers reupholstered some of the chairs and benches. In addition, some of the tables, interior signage, as well as books, movies and computers are from the previous library. Also, in places throughout the building, people will have an opportunity to enjoy some artwork from the previous building.

The new library offers a generous outdoor plaza area where people may participate in outdoor classes and programs.

Hours of Operation

For more information: https://mypcls.org/interim-lakewood-library/.