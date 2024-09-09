 Disposable Fashion: 1960s Paper Dress Fad – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Disposable Fashion: 1960s Paper Dress Fad

· · Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

Friday, September 13th
6:30pm
406 Tacoma Ave S

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our September monthly program presented by THS Director, Jessica Smith. Jessica will be discussing one of THS’s most intriguing textile artifacts, the Tacoma News Tribune paper dress. Learn more about the paper dress fad that captured the imagination of the 1960s fashion world!

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing; the talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Ludus or at the door.
RSVP: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/200462045

For questions, call (253) 472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College Fall 2024 Enrollment

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.