Disposable Fashion: 1960s Paper Dress Fad – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

Friday, September 13th

6:30pm

406 Tacoma Ave S

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our September monthly program presented by THS Director, Jessica Smith. Jessica will be discussing one of THS’s most intriguing textile artifacts, the Tacoma News Tribune paper dress. Learn more about the paper dress fad that captured the imagination of the 1960s fashion world!

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing; the talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Ludus or at the door.

RSVP: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/200462045

For questions, call (253) 472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.