Caring for Kids Making a Difference! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

Caring for Kids has been working all summer to prepare for the three Ready to Learn Fairs in August. Collecting the lost and found from the schools in Clover Park, Steilacoom and University Place plus the clothes having to be sorted and washed is a job in itself. Luckily, we had teams from Christ Lutheran, Little Church on the Prairie, Redeemer Lutheran in Fircrest and Clover Park Kiwanis to help us wash the clothes. Shopping for thousands of school supplies is a full-time job, ordering, shopping, moving and keeping track of what you need.

Our three Ready to Learn Fairs were successful helping 1,352 kids in need. We also provided 105 haircuts, over 200 bike helmets, 73 immunizations, 43 sports physicals and over 1,000 hot dog brunches and dinners.

In the last week we have also distributed 50 emergency food bags, 2 requests to buy furniture from the furniture bank for families who are no longer homeless. We provided clothes, beds, blankets, hygiene products and food for 11 kids living in a two-bedroom apartment.

Our Holiday Fair for 800 plus families is just around the corner so we continue to work on it on a regular basis. Our big fundraiser, the Happy Hearts Auction on February 8, 2025, is also an important focus and we are now looking for sponsors and live auction items.

Questions: Diane – carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777