Adriana Hess Habitation Restoration Work Party – The Suburban Times

Adriana Hess Habitation Restoration Work Party

Through partnerships with Pierce Conservation District and the City of University Place, Tahoma Bird Alliance is working to maintain and rejuvenate Adriana Hess Wetland Park as a welcoming place for people, birds, and native plant species.

The first habitat restoration work party will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. We’ll have refreshments available in the office! Another restoration work party is planned for Green Tacoma Day in October. Keep an eye out for monthly stewardship work parties going forward.

The address and location of the work party is Adriana Hess Wetland Park, 2917 Morrison Road West. 

