West Pierce Fire & Rescue Seeks Smoke Alarm Coordinator – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue Seeks Smoke Alarm Coordinator

West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) was recently awarded a federal grant to fund a Smoke Alarm Coordinator and seeking applications. The project duration is November 1, 2024 through October 31, 2025. The Smoke Alarm Coordinator will work under a Professional Services Contract as a temporary employee of the District.

Scope of Work: 

  • Conduct program outreach to community partners, homeowners’ associations and apartment complex managers.
  • Provide basic knowledge of smoke alarms to residents.
  • Coordinate all smoke alarm requests and schedule installation appointments.
  • Compose newsletter articles for distribution to community groups.
  • Provide education to the community about the program through events and other avenues.
  • Conduct basic data entry and complete grant reporting based on the data.
  • Evaluate the effectiveness of the program • Other functions assigned related to the success of smoke alarm program.

Qualifications:

  • Bi-lingual (ability to speak, read and write) in English and one of the following languages is required: Spanish, Tagalog, Korean or Russian.
  • General working knowledge of Microsoft Word, and Excel, PowerPoint desired.
  • Valid driver’s license allowing legal driving in the State of Washington.
  • The temporary employee must successfully complete a background investigation and driving record review. The costs for these conditions of employment are paid by the District.

Compensation & Hours:

  • The temporary employee will work a total of 1,560 hours during the project duration indicated above. Hours are flexible, some evening and weekend hours are required.
  • The hourly rate is $33.50 and will be paid out in 12 equal monthly installments. The average workweek will be approximately 30 hours.
  • There are no benefits associated with this position.

Application Process:

  • The application period closes at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, October 1. To apply, please email a cover letter and resume to: employment@westpierce.org.
  • Interviews will be Friday, October 4 at Station 20 in Lakewood. Applicants selected for interviews will be notified via email October 2. We may consider a remote interview option if an applicant is unavailable in-person. We anticipate a conditional offer of temporary employment will occur by October 7. All applicants will be notified of status by that date.

Questions? Please email employment@westpierce.org.

