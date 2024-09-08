West Pierce Fire & Rescue Seeks Smoke Alarm Coordinator – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) was recently awarded a federal grant to fund a Smoke Alarm Coordinator and seeking applications. The project duration is November 1, 2024 through October 31, 2025. The Smoke Alarm Coordinator will work under a Professional Services Contract as a temporary employee of the District.
Scope of Work:
- Conduct program outreach to community partners, homeowners’ associations and apartment complex managers.
- Provide basic knowledge of smoke alarms to residents.
- Coordinate all smoke alarm requests and schedule installation appointments.
- Compose newsletter articles for distribution to community groups.
- Provide education to the community about the program through events and other avenues.
- Conduct basic data entry and complete grant reporting based on the data.
- Evaluate the effectiveness of the program • Other functions assigned related to the success of smoke alarm program.
Qualifications:
- Bi-lingual (ability to speak, read and write) in English and one of the following languages is required: Spanish, Tagalog, Korean or Russian.
- General working knowledge of Microsoft Word, and Excel, PowerPoint desired.
- Valid driver’s license allowing legal driving in the State of Washington.
- The temporary employee must successfully complete a background investigation and driving record review. The costs for these conditions of employment are paid by the District.
Compensation & Hours:
- The temporary employee will work a total of 1,560 hours during the project duration indicated above. Hours are flexible, some evening and weekend hours are required.
- The hourly rate is $33.50 and will be paid out in 12 equal monthly installments. The average workweek will be approximately 30 hours.
- There are no benefits associated with this position.
Application Process:
- The application period closes at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, October 1. To apply, please email a cover letter and resume to: employment@westpierce.org.
- Interviews will be Friday, October 4 at Station 20 in Lakewood. Applicants selected for interviews will be notified via email October 2. We may consider a remote interview option if an applicant is unavailable in-person. We anticipate a conditional offer of temporary employment will occur by October 7. All applicants will be notified of status by that date.
Questions? Please email employment@westpierce.org.
